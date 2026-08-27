Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Jack's avatar
Jack
11h

I'm curious how good our airspace monitoring is today. I.e., how large does an intruder need to be, and how long does it need to persist, to have an odds-on chance of being detected. The military won't advertise their capabilities here but maybe someone has a credible estimate?

The idea of picking a random region and monitoring it in detail across the EM spectrum is an interesting one. I would liken it to the Hubble Deep Field – stare deeply at a random spot and see what you learn. If nothing else it would set an upper bound on UAP rate and give data on the distribution of meteors.

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Berder's avatar
Berder
2hEdited

Sensors have gotten better and more numerous. With all our current sensors, if they're aliens, how come we haven't already caught them clearly from multiple angles and instruments, leaving no room for doubt?

There's no possibility of a US government conspiracy hiding the aliens, considering that the US isn't the only one looking. It would have to be an international conspiracy between every advanced country, plus all the private individuals with cell phones and cameras, and the private planes and ships. That's just not possible.

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