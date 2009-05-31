I sweat, a lot, though I’ve never thought asked a doc about it. So why is it that I’ve just learned this?

So-called clinical-strength antiperspirants …come with instructions that they be applied before bed for “maximum” protection from wetness and odor. … Even regular-strength antiperspirants work best when applied to underarms at night, experts told us. Bedtime application “really is the best way to use an antiperspirant,” says Daivd Pariser, M.D., president of the American Academy of Dermatology.

At night, when people perspire less, more of the antiperspirant’s aluminum-based active ingredient is pulled into the sweat ducts. Because there’s more antiperspirant present, it more effectively plugs pores. That signals the sweat glands to reduce or stop perspiration. the effect lasts 24 hours or possibly longer, even after morning bathing. Eventually, the antiperspirant washes away. Blocking perspiration by plugging pores might sound unhealthful, but it’s not, medical experts we consulted say.

That is the July Consumer Reports, p.12. Other sources agree. Now surely experts have known this for a long time; why isn’t the word out?

When I told my wife that Consumer Reports said antiperspirants should be applied at night, she said that was just silly, and was not persuaded. And folks commenting on clinical-strength antiperspirants are often skeptical:

The product is very easy to use, but does have some strange directions that are unlike normal antiperspirant products. First, you’re supposed to apply it at night before bed … I did not use it at night, only after getting out of the shower.

Do the rest of you also see resistance to this advice? Why do people think they are such experts on the right time of day to apply antiperspirant, so that they prefer their own intuition to Consumer Reports, doctors, and manufacturer’s directions for use?

Added 4June: Many say what is the point if you already feel dry enough? But there may be a real health risk from common dosages; if using it at night is more effective, then you can reduce the dosage and still get an acceptable effect.