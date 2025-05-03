You might expect us to understand our romantic couple breakups very well. After all, breakups are usually chosen by one of the couple using a limited number of well known considerations, and our romantic relations are some of our most important relations, wherein we spend months and years focused on a single person, learning all about them and how they feel about us. How could we not know why we break up?

But it seems we don’t know remotely as much as this analysis suggests. I just asked six polls asking which of eight reasons “is more often why A breaks up with B in the romantic breakups you’ve experienced”. The priorities (relative to 100 max) from 640 responses:

Aside from #8, which few think plausible, the relative priorities of other 7 options seem remarkably compressed, compared to the many other polls I’ve done to generate relative priorities. And these results seem to express the biases we should expect given that most of my respondents are men, and that women initiate most breakups, namely blaming A more and B less. In fact, it isn’t clear to me that we see much more than these biases at work in these results.

I found one data study that prefers #4 as an explanation:

The top-rated reason participants selected for leaving the relationship in Studies 1 and 2 was something missing from the relationship (i.e., lacking satisfaction or need fulfillment), in Study 3, the only significant positive predictor of breakup was involvement with alternative dating partners. (more)

In our book The Elephant in the Brain, we argue that the job of our conscious minds is less to know why we really do things, and more to plausibly explain our actions in ways that protect us from accusations of norm violations. As a breakup offers many opportunities for norm violations, that theory predicts that we less know why we really break up, and more believe in and argue for stories that make us less at fault. That seems confirmed here.

Added 4May: This is ChatGPT4.5’s ranking of these as actual reasons: 4,7,6,1,3,2,5,8, and as the reasons people will say: 6,7,3,5,2,1,4,8. Aside from agreeing that no one finds #8 plausible, neither predicts my poll results well.