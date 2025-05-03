Overcoming Bias

Torches Together
2d

I don't reject the idea that there's some "elephant in the brain" stuff going on here, but it seems more likely simply that most break-ups are complex and involve multiple elements from your list. It's rarely clear which factor was dominant.

Take a friend’s break-up (told to me by A, so some bias there): A & B seemed happy at first. They had a child; B was hands-on early on but withdrew after a couple of years. A took on more parenting and worked more. B started partying, spent less time at home, and began overspending. Their personality clashes became more salient - A saw B as irresponsible, B saw A as less fun than before, and more controlling. A asked for serious changes; B agreed but felt constrained. Tension escalated until B slept with someone else quite openly. Then A ended it.

Several of your items apply:

1 (B novelty-seeking), 3 (B not improving), 5 (growing separation), 6 (hidden failing—B infidelity/A controlling personality), and 7 (B worsening—financial strain). Possibly 2 (A learning their own limits) and 4 (better options - B staying with the new partner).

Your theory is that we don't know why we break up, and choose to believe in and argue for stories that make us less at fault.

My theory is that break-ups typically contain at least 2 of your options, with both parties having different reasons, which explains the lack of coherence in responses equally well.

Christopher Bailey
3dEdited

Why not just prompt an LLM? Hard to believe the training data is not full of romantic rants, betrayals, etc. and I’d take passionate posts in the moment vs. a questionnaire

