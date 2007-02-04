Alan Crowe has a thoughtful discussion of how we use words to avoid confronting our doubts:

When we desire the psychological benefits of a false belief how may we obtain them? … use a clever, obfuscating phrase to push the doubts down into the subconscious. … Saying "I believe in God" muddles all the different religions together, dodging the question of what one actually believes. …

From each according to his ability; to each according to his need.

I think that is the classic because of the way it paralyses the intellect. There are all sorts of loose threads. Don’t we need an incentive structure to draw out persons’ potential. Aren’t abilities more like seeds to be watered and cultivated than assets to be seized. Are luxuries necessary?… The slogan is also a classic because it is such a feel-good phrase. There are lots of loose threads but we are reluctant to tug on any of them. They all hurt. Whichever thread we tug we are unravelling our snug woolly jumper and exposing our back to the cruel lash of reality. … Let me quote Clark Glymour …: