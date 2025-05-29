Overcoming Bias

Isha Yiras Hashem
4d

This is similar to the idea that the ancients lacked theory of mind or something like that. I think it is flatly wrong. They simply inferred things in different ways from different data.

Genesis is full of people feeling dramatic emotions and acting under various complex motivations.

aretae
4d

I'm thinking in the other direction, and find mine more persuasive

Humans, language, primarily evolved in sexual / social selection environments. Language is people-first, object-second.

Mostly the thought that objects DON'T have feelings and opinions is weird and new -- because our core referent is other people, not non-human things.

