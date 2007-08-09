The Aug. 13 New Yorker describes famous philosopher Herbert Spencer as an eccentric virgin depressed libertarian moral-hedgehog future-optimist autodidact obsessed with honesty and truth:

Sincerity was the virtue that Spencer set greatest store by: "Let every one insist on reality and sincerity, and refrain as much as he can from complimentary usages which involve untruths. If each resolves to tell as few tacit lies as possible, social intercourse will be much healthier." … For Spencer, the importance of being earnest could not be underestimated; the truth was all that mattered. Science, and a scientific approach to all the problems of social life, was another mode of sincerity, and the more science there was, the more moral people would be … In November of 1882, two British literary lions were prowling New York. One was Spencer, and the other was the twenty-eight-year-old Oscar Wilde … Spencer knew who Wilde was and recognized a rival in the coming culture wars between science and art. American newspapers reported that Spencer called Wilde "an outlandish person who attempts to reconcile idiocy with art." … In 1891, [Wilde] published "The Decay of Lying," a celebration of insincerity in a culture that was becoming less convinced that truth really did settle matters of morals or of beauty. Science told the truth about the world; art made its own worlds. Who would you prefer, Wilde asked – the truth-telling scientific philosopher or the delight – giving liar? Go for the liar every time: Nor will he be welcomed by society alone. Art, breaking from the prisonhouse of realism, will run to greet him, and will kiss his false, beautiful lips, knowing that he alone is in possession of the great secret of all her manifestations, the secret that Truth is entirely and absolutely a matter of style; while Life – poor, probable, uninteresting human life – tired of repeating herself for the benefit of Mr. Herbert Spencer, scientific historians, and the compilers of statistics in general, will follow meekly after him, and try to reproduce, in her own simple and untutored way, some of the marvels of which he talks.

Of course "science" isn’t quite the universal truth elixir Spencer hoped, but it is interesting that Wilde instead objected to truth itself as a goal. Of course we might not agree with many of Spencer’s conclusions, but in some ways at least Spencer did live up to his ideal of honesty, by changing his mind, criticizing his fans, and more: