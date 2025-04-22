The point I make in this post is quite unlikely to be original. But I can’t be bothered to search more for prior sources.

Children spend a lot of time crying. And also in enthusiastic joy. For these and other cases, adults teach kids to regulate their emotions. To control your emotions more than they control you. Most strong emotional displays are seen as immature, and show the displayer to be weak.

Adults thus learn to be wary of strong emotional expressions, especially poorly controlled ones. When we express emotions, it is important that we are seen to be regulating them, expressing only the types and levels appropriate to the context.

But this leaves us with a lot of emotions that we feel more strongly than we express. We fill this deficit in part by expressing more emotions in private than in public. And by treasuring our most intimate relations, where we can sometimes let our emotions overwhelm us. But that is still not enough.

I suspect that filling this gap is one of the main social functions of music (and stories). In a song, the singer expresses an emotion in a way that makes it especially easy for us to see what they feel, and to join them in expressing a similar feeling via listening or singing along. But song expressions are safer than typical human expressions of emotions in many ways.

For example, our emotional reaction to a song is muted by it not being directly about our personal life; we are officially sympathizing with someone elses’ situation, not our own. Once we’ve heard a song once, its predictability ensures that our emotions stay within predictable and acceptable bounds. Knowing that others enjoy the same song gives social proof that its emotions are acceptable. And most important, songwriters pick cases of relatively respectable emotions, that don’t much suggest immaturity or weakness.

Teens are the adults most in need of acceptable outlets for strong emotions, and they are the biggest fans of music. Teens are also the people most into “cool”, i.e. showing exaggeratedly strong control over emotions. And so teens naturally prefer “cool” songs, wherein singers seem fully committed to their strength-showing emotions, and are not hesitant or embarrassed about those emotions.

This social function of songs makes them especially potent as a means of cultural transmission. Songs show us what emotions are acceptable or desirable, and in what situations. Cultures have often shown their disapproval of particular emotions via disapproving of related music. And thus cultural activists have often craved influence over changes to songs, as that often has outsized influence over perceived appropriate emotion-situation mappings.