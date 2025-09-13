Overcoming Bias

Stephen Lindsay

2d
A top-down implementation of a cultural overhaul that violates the basic norms and values of Western culture (eg freedom, dignity) will not “save” the culture. Maybe something survives into the future, but it will be something other than Western culture. Better to go down fighting for the values we hold dear.

Xpym
2d

>What, after all, have we to show for non-scientific or pre-scientific good judgement, or common sense, or the insights gained through personal experience?

Beauty. Art. Music. Theater. Literature. Cuisine. Love. Friendship. Care. Generosity. Virtue.

It's plausible that Skinner didn't care about any of that, but in that case his culture-savior qualifications are woefully lacking.

