Catherine Caldwell-Harris
3d

I enjoyed this, as a professor; I must publish in journals regularly and teach students to do the same. Students must always do a literature review; they think the reason is a typical classroom exercise of "prove that you know X" but it really is, as Hanson says, towards the accumulation of knowledge. I get tired of constantly telling every student that the first commandment as soon as an idea has entered their head: find out what is already known about X.

I have so many metaphors for this, e.g., sudents have an idea that is like an island disconnected from the mainland; there must at least be a peninsula; do the work to build the peninsula if you must... Now with AI, I may even send students an AI overview of whatever their question is before we have our first meeting, to keep us from tediously laboring over that territory and having to rediscover the wheel. Students don't understand how important it will be to their progress to understand whether their question is in virgin territory, sparsely settled, or crammed with high-rises. Sigh.

Jack
3d

The problem is norm enforcement. In academia you have peer review and an informed readership that each serve to maintain the norms.

It would be nice if the academic quality mechanism (peer review) were decoupled from the distribution channel (publishing in a specific journal). With electronic distribution there's no longer any reason for the two to be tightly coupled. If that decoupling happened then anybody could pay to get their content quality certified to a certain standard of accuracy/novelty – including public intellectuals who otherwise don't have an incentive to navigate the journal submission process.

