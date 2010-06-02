Most of our common social institutions do double-duty, triple-duty, or more; they serve many functions at once. While this makes functional sense, it also complicates the task of inferring their functions. School is a good example. Some oft-mentioned functions:

babysit – keep kids safe via less adult effort

match – help kids find compatible mates/friends

practice – practice specific skills, habits

3 Rs – practice reading, ‘riting, ‘rithmatic

be like us – adopt our styles of talk, dress, music, etc.

learn to learn – practice practicing new skills

remember – remember specific facts, claims

dogma – remember approved social views

norms – internalize behaviors, standards

mark – show that students better than others

sort – rank by ability, loyalty, personality, support

legitimize – accept non-school rank via school rank

submit – practice gracious obedience, ranking

stiffen – strength self-control to follow norms

harden – practice working long, hard, on cue

soften – practice accepting new local norms, ranks

entrench – keep the system going, grow it if possible

impress – make a local society look good to outsiders

In the face of such complexity, I prefer to

Collect stylized facts, i.e., simple patterns of behavior that might be clues to help distinguish theories. Instead of seeking ad hoc explanations for each clue, seek a simple package of assumptions that simultaneously explain as many clues as possible with as few assumptions as possible.

So I hereby declare my newfound interest in such clues. What ya got?