I’ve posted twice before when SciCast paid out big. The first time we just paid for activity. The second time, we paid for accuracy, but weakly, as it was measured only a few weeks after each trade. Now we are paying HUGE, for longer-term accuracy. We’ll pay out $86,000 to the most accurate participants, as measured from November 7 to March 6:

SciCast is running a new special! The most accurate forecasters during the special will receive Amazon gift cards:

• The top 15 participants will win $2250 to spend at Amazon.com

• The other 135 of the top 150 participants will win $225 to spend at Amazon.com

Participants will be ranked according to their total expected and realized points from their forecasts during the special. Be sure to use SciCast from November 7 through March 6! (more)

Added: At any one time about half the questions will be eligible for this contest. We of course hope to compare accuracy between eligible and ineligible questions.