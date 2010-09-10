Chances of some future events, from Intrade.com:

70-71% Republicans win US House in 11/2010

42-47% California legalizes marijuana in 11/2010

6-16% California credit default by 2011

10-20% US overt strike on N. Korea by 4/2011

24% US or Israel overt strike on Iran by 2012

10-19% US Sup. Court bans med. mandate by 2012

16-18% Palin is Republican nominee in 2012

11-30% Japan says it has nuke by 2013

45-48% US Cap & Trade system by 2013

12-14% China war act on Taiwan by 2013

15-38% Higgs Boson seen by 2014

If you think any of the above in error, please do go get paid to correct the error.