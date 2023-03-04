Construal level theory says that we think more concretely, as opposed to abstractly, about things that seem nearer to us in space, time, sociality, chance, and plan. Such concrete thinking can reveal itself, for example, in our using more concrete words as descriptors.

It occurs to me that we can also distinguish near from far in many other aspects of language, aside from concreteness of vocabulary. When our minds process a sequence of words, our “nearest” mental analysis focuses on the smallest scale structures: the most literal meanings of words and their exact order, and what those imply for actual concrete arrangements of the world. But our minds also consider many other larger-scale “far” structures of language. For example, there is rhythm and various other style aspects of our sentence and paragraph structure, and more general emotional and other connotations and associations of our words. These all add up to an overall feel we get from a stream of words.

My theory of the sacred says that we see sacred things as if from afar, even when they are near. When applied to language, this theory predicts that, when we talk on sacred topics, our minds focus more on style, metaphor, word connotation, and an overall feel, and less on the literal meanings of words and order. And it seems to me that this prediction, together with other known correlates of the sacred, helps to explain some otherwise puzzling phenomena. (Recall that the sacred is more to be intuited than thought, and that we tend to be more emotional about it.)

First, consider the puzzle of vague language, wherein we use words with especially unclear meanings. Vague language seems to be especially useful in emotional debates. When we are focused on the feel of language, words with precise meanings can be a distraction, tempting us to think about their literal application. Vague words send a message: don’t bother with literal meanings.

Second, I’m told by a philosopher (Agnes Callard) that students find it easier to say that they reject an argument than to say to which part of it they object, and that this effect is stronger for sacred topics.

Third, consider that poetry and music lyrics tend more to be on sacred topics, and they also emphasize more the feel of language, compared to its literal meaning.

Fourth, consider that “high vs. low decoupling” issues happen more for the sacred:

High decouplers are those who, like many philosophers, are typically comfortable isolating individual claims from other related but distinct claims. Contextualisers (or ‘low decouplers’) are those who reject such partitioning, and insist that claims cannot – or should not – be interpreted in isolation from their context. … Coupling … seems superficially to be less rational than decoupling. …. But in some instances, contextualising looks like ecological rationality and attention to higher-order evidence in action.

I have personally had many cases where many readers refused to accept the literal meanings of my words, and instead felt justified in (incorrectly) interpreting me as expressing evil intent, via my identity, style, topic, and insufficiently-progressive disclaimers. This sort of thing happens far more often for sacred topics.

I’ve also noticed that, on sacred topics, many are reluctant to accept the usual literal meanings of words, and insist instead that word definitions be given exceptions to ensure the truth of simple sacred mantras, such as that “slavery is bad”.

All of these things seem to me well explained by our seeing language on sacred topics from afar, by looking less on its literal near details, and attending more to its intuitive feel.

This analysis supports my prior conclusion that treating an area X of life as sacred has an important tradeoff: we will put more energy into X, but will also think less clearly about X.