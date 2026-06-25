Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Gordon Seidoh Worley's avatar
Gordon Seidoh Worley
3h

I think this gets the etiology of sacredness backwards. Groups do identify with what they consider sacred and that serves many functions, but sacredness seems to arise from holding things (ideas, idols, etc.) in inviolable high regard, which can serve many functions, not just this one, and while i agree sacredness persists as a behavior because it's useful, I see no evidence in the experience of the sacred to suggest its origin is functional.

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Patrick R Sullivan's avatar
Patrick R Sullivan
6h

A good current example of this being all the attention 'conservative' news/talk shows are expending on the Europeans who've come over for the World Cup discovering the joys of Chick fil A and other fast food bargains.

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