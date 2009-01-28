My wife was once a professional therapist, but my first therapist gig was this EconTalk podcast with Russ Roberts, where I help him come to terms with the fact that economists disagree. In good therapist style, I'm quiet for 28 minutes while Russ agonizes, and then I tell him he has already answered his own question; he just doesn't like the answer. One blogger loves it:

It truly has been a long time since I've seen anything so original and so fascinating. … I can only hope that I can someday be as intellectually curious and honest as Robin.

