Sometimes choices need to be made regarding people who cannot immediately weigh in on them. Such choices might need to be made too fast for the person to reflect and choose, so far away that light speed delays matter, made about someone who is unconscious, or made before someone is old enough to choose for themselves.

A good solution is for the person themselves to approve ahead of time some process for deciding in such cases. But that clearly can’t work before they are old enough to choose.

In such cases, it seems worth considering prediction markets in whether the person will later choose to repudiate this prior choice made on their behalf. Suggested choices with a high enough prediction market estimate of repudiation could be rejected, while those with a low enough chance might be accepted. Or a large number of possible choices might be compared at the same time, then implementing the choice with the lowest chance of repudiation.