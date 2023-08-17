Not sure exactly why, but one of its authors sent me the book Data Science in Context: Foundations, Challenges, Opportunities.
The chapter of most interest to me is ch. 7, on regulation, which highlights these recommendations:
4. Regulate uses not technology
5. Regulate clear, not potential, problems
6. Update laws with data science and technology in mind
7. Consider the impact of economic of scale and the virtuous cycle
8. Create independent, consensus-building institutions for difficult problems
Now points 4,5 are good solid advice that is ignored far too often. Such as re AI today. Yes, regulate the outcomes you care about, not the tech used to achieve them. And yes, trying to anticipate not-yet-realized problems just goes too far wrong too often. And points 6,7 are hard to argue with.
But re point 8, I have more doubts. Sure when setting standards it makes sense to get the affected parties together to negotiate choices. But I worry much more when the main issue is how to protect customers and folks who can’t be well represented at the committee table.
Long ago as a junior employee in aerospace, I noticed that whenever some new issue or buzzword appeared in their world, ambitious folks would try to found or join a “working groups” on that topic. And such groups were eager to offer “recommendations”. Workgroup meetings didn’t take that much time, you didn’t need to be expert on the topic to join such groups, and membership gave you visibility and looked good on your resume. So such groups tended to offer recommendations that sounded socially desirable, while also benefiting their members.
If you are going to regulate, you should probably listen to advice from such “consensus” groups. But maybe you should reject their recommendation to regulate in the first place.
It is very silly people think there is no need for regulation. Every industry says you will kill innovation, let us self regulate and when momentum mounts then we will get our representatives to drag their feet for years.
Technology needs regulation based on the damage it is helping spreading false information, creating people addict to dopamine content and giving violent or criminal behavior a platform. Then there is the issue of Ai generated content and human intelectual property; it needs to be label as that and not be copyrighted, as an example.
You are falling for the same trap as long as someone makes money, think of all those fine people doing damage regardless; pharma, tabaco, chemicals, aerospace, transportation, financial and now you need to add technology.
The problem with the working group approach is that either (a) a member has no skin in the game on the outcome, in which case their incentives are to resume-pad and/or virtue signal, or (b) a member does have skin in the game, in which case they advocate according to their direct interests. In neither case should we expect an "optimal" recommendation to result.
A good recent example is the "Pause Giant AI Experiments" open letter from the Future of Life Institute, now with over 33k signatories. It's great PR but useless as a way to improve AI safety, and it's impossible to enforce. The major signatories are either competitors to OpenAI, or academics who would likely benefit if more AI Safety research grants were sprinkled around.