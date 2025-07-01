Overcoming Bias

Jack
7hEdited

Our evolution happened in a particular social context, and at a particular spatial and temporal scale. This left us generally unable to intuit things like quantum mechanics and cultural evolution.

One clear failing is that we tend to underestimate our ability to respond to slow-moving changes. We imagine their effect as if they were happening quickly – because that is what we can easily visualize. This affects climate policy where people for example envision large-scale starvation as farms become unproductive, but the changes will happen over decades and the productive farmland will simply migrate north.

I wonder how much of the pessimism over fertility decline will prove to be similarly misplaced – an artifact of our inability to reason beyond first-order impact.

Dean Rock
9h

Will AI be better weighing all the factors?

