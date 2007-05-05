On Wednesday the New York TImes covered OB contributor Justin Wolfers’s paper showing:

White referees called fouls at a greater rate against black players than against white players. … [There is] a corresponding bias in which black officials called fouls more frequently against white players, though that tendency was not as strong.

The NBA says its own study refutes this, though they won’t release their data to allow independent confirmation.

Yes, Justin hasn’t actually posted here yet, but we continue to hope.