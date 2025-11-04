Overcoming Bias

Berder
2d

> Until the last century or two, states had far weaker capacities to intervene in their societies. Even so, they typically used a big fraction of what state capacity they had, and they were plausibly adaptive cultures. This suggests that until recently the non-libertarian stance was in fact typically adaptive, even if maybe it didn’t make people happy or fit your moral intuitions.

All those old feudal states went extinct, proving they were not adaptive. There's no more feudalism.

"Adaptive" ultimately just means "able to continue and propagate." Every form of government that's no longer used was not adaptive, and every form of government currently used is adaptive, for the time being. There's no normative value to be drawn here. What's adaptive is no more nor less than what exists. That's a different question from what is good.

Tim Tyler
2d

Regarding within culture and between culture evolution - there was a broadly parallel debate in evolutionary biology starting in the 1960s. This involved the concept of "group selection". As a very brief summary, it was initially assumed that many traits were the product of group selection, but then there was a backlash as many of those traits turned out to be explained better by individual selection. Later there was a backlash against the backlash, with people claiming that the first backlash was overdone.

The modern consensus is that selection can be seen as acting at many levels. Any given feature might be selected for at one level and selected against at other levels. When you say "adaptive" there are more questions to ask: "how much?" and "at what level?".

I think that similar dynamics apply to cultural evolution - and because of cultural evolution's scientific lag (it's 100-150 years behind by some metrics) there is the risk that we will fail to learn from history and repeat some of our earlier mistakes.

So, for example, we might conclude that since armed conflict has been declining that high-level selection against whole societies has also declined. However if instead you look at conflict as having been partly virtualized by technology then selection between companies might seem to have become more significant. As they say: "business is war" and "let our ideas die in our stead".

