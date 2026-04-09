Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antonio Papa's avatar
Antonio Papa
20hEdited

The “Close Alien” problem is addressed in the book a few ways

- An ancestor to astrophage seeded life in nearby star systems from Tau Ceti. Humans and Eridians are distantly related, and there’s likely life in lots of stars within the astrophage’s range, but not necessarily throughout the whole universe

- Humans and Eridians are similar technologically, because a more advanced civilization could solve the astrophage problem without traveling to Tau Ceti, and a less advanced one couldn’t travel there at all

- Rocky has been around Tau Ceti alone for over forty years before the Hail Mary arrives

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Adam Haman's avatar
Adam Haman
1h

Sourpuss.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture