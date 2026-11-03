Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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James Hudson's avatar
James Hudson
1d

Some examples would be welcome.

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Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
4h

> The problem here is that even though abstract arguments are in fact typically relevant and potent for drawing conclusions regarding big grand questions, intellectuals spend most of their efforts on less potent adjacent details. If we would instead think harder on the abstract arguments, we’d plausibly make much faster intellectual progress.

Robin, I find it impossible to figure out how this assertion is supposed to map onto reality. When you say intellectuals spend most of their efforts, how do you propose to measure effort? I might propose the time spent writing, the word count, the budget, the time spent experimenting. I think any of those methods would show the overwhelming majority of effort being spent on details in any scientific endeavor. Science requires data, methodology, statistical models. The only kind of intellectual who spends more time on abstract ideas than on data, is a philosopher, or a humanities professor; and the quality of their work suffers terribly from that weakness.

To me, "think harder on the abstract arguments" sounds like you're telling intellectuals to write like Marxists or art critics. It sounds like you're recommending intellectuals /think/ top-down--that they start and end with abstractions. That sounds like rejecting the Enlightenment and turning from empiricism back to rationalism. And it sounds like math, which is respectable, but not a science, atypical, and probably not what you want to talk about.

Or, you're telling them to write like Malcolm Gladwell. Malcolm Gladwell picks one counter-intuitive heuristic, then piles up anecdote upon anecdote in which that heuristic worked. What he never, ever does is tell us how he chose his anecdotes, or how many anecdotes he threw out because they came out the wrong way, or look for some commonalities between the anecdotes where the heuristic worked , and commonalities between the anecdotes where it didn't. Gladwell lists enough details to make each anecdote complete, but doesn't /think/ about how the details affect whether the heuristic works.

I don't know what you mean when you ask "should we think more about the details or the abstraction?" Most good intellectual arguments are a pyramid, with a wide base of data at the bottom, and one abstract proposition at the top. If you're not telling the pyramid builder to gather more capstones than foundation stones, then what do you mean to say?

I understand intuitively that there is a balance to be struck here. Clearly some studies are too lost in abstractions (say, Hegel or Heidegger). But these are cases when the abstractions are not grounded in reality, or at least in a common non-metaphysical language (rather than the specialized, recursive, meaningless languages of Hegel and Heidegger). And some studies are trawls of data which end up being uninformative because not enough of the details of the various pieces of data have been worked out to get any use of of them, like the Human Genome Project. So, a project can over-emphasize either abstraction or details.

But if we want to talk meaningfully about balance, well, we're going to have to use math. We're going to have to specify a mathematical function relating the amount of attention given to each level of abstraction, as a function of its specificity. The "pyramid" model is linear, and says quantity(L) ~ specificity(L)^2. In most real-world examples of scientific problems, quantity(L) ~ c^specificity(L), where c is probably > 2, would be more realistic.

It might be interesting, but this doesn't strike me as a good methodology for getting accurate answers. The methodology that works for me is just to notice where the information gaps are in your model, and pay more attention to the parts you don't yet know enough about. No fussing about with idealized equations, which are rather like assuming a cow is a perfect sphere.

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