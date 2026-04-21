Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Alex Wilson's avatar
Alex Wilson
1d

Regarding the first paragraph, isn't this how CEOs operate already?

"Investors would hate that acquisition. Investors want the next CTO to have more experience in AI" etc etc.

And of course more informally, taking guesses at what markets incentivize, based on peer firms (and their investor behavior), etc?

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cusandara.eth's avatar
cusandara.eth
1d

I wrote an article on how futarchy can be used as advisory or check and balance mechanism to better provide epistemic humility for those in power:

https://writeergosum.substack.com/p/the-market-as-magistrate-futarchy

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