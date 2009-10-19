From Time‘s new cover:

If women had known that more power would be bundled with less happiness, would they have knowingly chosen this bundle? Seems to me the obvious answer is: yes, if they had made the choice incrementally and in private, and hence in near mode. But perhaps no, if they had made the choice visibly together all at once for a distant future, in far mode. People seem to choose other things over happiness all the time, but this is somewhat at odds with their ideal self-conception. Ideally people say they want happiness, but really they choose power. Which choice reflects their “real” preference?

The new data showing women are less happy is from Wolfers and Stevenson – more here.