Moral Government
1d

They were called mutual aid societies. They were popular and effective. Then the government welfare system crowded them out. https://a.co/d/6455Vr7

2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Berder
14hEdited

Poverty insurance would do nothing to help people who are already poor. It would only help people who already have a significant amount of wealth, hedging against their own (or their children's) future risk of becoming poor. If it's about a rich person paying now to prevent their child from ever being poor, they could set up a trust fund to achieve the same effect without some nosy jury evaluating whether the child deserves help or not.

The majority of people who are poor come from poor families and weren't ever rich. This is the big deal about wealth redistribution: the poor people aren't paying for it. Rich people, to whom the marginal value of money is much less, are paying for it, thus increasing the total utility of society. (To spell it out: if $1 is worth 1 unit of utility to a poor person and 0.01 units of utility to a rich person, then total utility is increased by 0.99 by transferring the dollar from the rich person to the poor person.)

