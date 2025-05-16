Though I got my PhD in formal political theory and spent the last year studying culture, I didn’t until a few days ago notice the big connections between politics and culture. For example, cultural elites seem to strongly crave political influence, while politicians crave cultural endorsements.
An even bigger connection is that we seem to use political changes as coordination points for making oversized changes to culture. Even if an election was only won by a few percent, many take this not only as a mandate for the new policy changes, they also take it as proving a big cultural “vibe change”. And in fact, voters may care more about this cultural effect than about who actually runs the government.
This could help explain why people like democracy so much, even though it doesn’t seem to give better policy outcomes. And why they care about the positions of politicians re issues on which those politicians don’t have much influence. This could also explain why people seem to be so disinterested in polices that don’t connect much to current cultural debates, like changes to key institutions.
In conversations we have a norm that individuals should talk to the current topic, and topic changes should be organic, not obviously initiated by anyone. If politics is just another forum for cultural conversations, maybe we don’t want politicians introducing new issues not previously sanctioned by the recent cultural conversation.
"even though it doesn’t seem to give better policy outcomes."
Just not being subjected to the arbitrary will of a dictator, having real rights and freedoms, especially freedom of opinion and expression, a justice system that is not simply an Orwellian charade. But all of this is probably just a detail. I am surprised to find that most liberal intellectuals who make a point of criticizing democracy generally choose to live in democratic states rather than authoritarian ones where they would have every opportunity to enjoy "better policy outcomes". Conversely, I note that many people, especially intellectuals, flee these dictatorships and seek refuge in democratic states. After having concrete experience with both systems, they generally prove to be very favorable toward democracy. To me, relative freedom and protection from arbitrary power/decisions is a great policy outcome, probably the most important.
I think the vibe change leads to the electoral win, not the other way around. Tyler Cowen called out what he called the "vibe shift" (in US politics) early 2020 and we all know the result. That's a sample size of 1, but I'd be interested to see counter points.