Eighteen months ago I asked here for readers to criticize my Em Econ book draft, then 62K words. (137 of you sent comments – thanks!) Today I announce that Oxford University Press will publish its descendant (now 212K words) in Spring 2016. Tentative title, summary, outline:

The Age Of Em: Work, Love and Life When Robots Rule The Earth

Author Robin Hanson takes an oft-mentioned disruptive future tech, brain emulations, and expertly analyzes its social consequences in unprecedented breadth and detail. His book is intended to prove: we can foresee our social future, not just by projecting trends, but also by analyzing the detailed social consequences of particular disruptive future technologies.

I. Basics

1. Start: Contents, Preface, Introduction, Summary

2. Modes: Precedents, Factors, Dreamtime, Limits

3. Mechanics: Emulations, Opacity, Hardware, Security

II. Physics

4. Scales: Time, Space, Reversing

5. Infrastructure: Climate, Cooling, Buildings

6. Existence: Virtuality, Views, Fakery, Copying, Darkness

7. Farewells: Fragility, Retirement, Death

III. Economics

8. Labor: Wages, Selection, Enough

9. Efficiency: Competition, Eliteness, Spurs, Power

10. Business: Institutions, Growth, Finance, Manufacturing

11. Lifecycle: Careers, Age, Preparation, Training

IV. Organization

12. Clumping: Cities, Speeds, Transport

13. Extremes: Software, Inequality, War

14. Groups: Clans, Nepotism, Firms, Teams

15. Conflict: Governance, Law, Innovation

V. Sociology

16. Connection: Mating, Signaling, Identity, Ritual

17. Collaboration: Conversation, Synchronization, Coalitions

18. Society: Profanity, Divisions, Culture, Stories

19. Minds: Humans, Unhumans, Intelligence, Psychology

VI. Implications

20. Variations: Trends, Alternatives, Transition, Aliens

21. Choices: Evaluation, Policy, Charity, Success

22. Finale: Critics, Conclusion, References, Thanks

23. Appendix: Motivation, Method, Biases

Added Sept2015: The book now has a website.