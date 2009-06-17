Listening to my son’s high school graduation ceremony last night, I was struck by how completely implausible were many speaker claims, such as:

Never let anyone tell you there is something you can’t do. You’ll have setbacks, but never let them discourage you. If I can succeed, so can you. We’ll always treasure our memories of high school. We students are so thankful to have such a friendly principal.

I was embarrassed to be associated with such transparent falsehoods, but apparently I’m in a minority. What obvious lies have you heard at commencement, and why do you think such lies were told?