Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Frank Martin's avatar
Michael Frank Martin
19h

My favorite version of this observation is from Kurt Vonnegut:

https://youtu.be/GOGru_4z1Vc?si=mjqRaKjyGGmtwNgC

It's notable that he too starts off with similar observations about how hard it is to tell compelling stories without punishing the characters in the story. I think about Vonnegut's Uncle's question a lot, actually.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mikhail's avatar
Mikhail
4h

you've just not investigated the positive side. There are those out there who did. find them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture