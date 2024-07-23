This Friday at 4p ET I’ll give a Zoom talk, open to all, on Cultural Drift. I’ll leave lots of time for discussion.
https://gmu.zoom.us/j/96724603000?pwd=rV3k3nTkB0D5rAjTXCwQb5AWdgx0bE.1
Meeting ID: 967 2460 3000
Passcode: 460651
On the topic of cultural drift not being analogous to genetic drift, it sounded like in the last zoom session that cultural drift is more analogous to genetic mutation. So maybe you could call it cultural mutation. I think you believe we are accumulating a "cultural mutational load".
If you're hosting, I would recommend familiarizing yourself with kicking people out of a Zoom meeting. "Zoom bombing" is a thing, but it is easily fixed if you know how to do kick people out.