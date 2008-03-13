Z.M.Davis calls our attention to the fact that Overcoming Bias has now had over one million distinct visits, and over two million page views. For the last month we’ve averaged over four thousand visits per day. And this is all ignores RSS reads. Since starting in Nov. ’06, we’ve had almost a thousand posts and eighteen thousand comments. For the curious, here is our entire history of page views:

I didn’t notice earlier as I’m on travel, giving the same “futarchy” talk in Zürich Monday, London Wednesday, and Oxford Friday, all the while suffering a severe cold.