Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
2d

Excellent!

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
11h

Do you think the pushback is mainly a fear of over-simplifacation, or is it purely a David V Goliath moment?

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