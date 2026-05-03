Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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TGGP's avatar
TGGP
18h

> and seek new better to choose

"New better" what?

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
David Duvenaud's avatar
David Duvenaud
14h

"masters don’t mind and even governance changes" - missing a word?

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
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