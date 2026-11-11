Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1dEdited

On that last part, maybe we just like our children and feel they grow up to fast as it is. Many more people I assume would prefer a reverse device that makes them grow up slower.

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TGGP's avatar
TGGP
9h

You already believe that the culture of biological humans has changed too quickly, outpacing cultural group selection.

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