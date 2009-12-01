I have not accepted any compensation for anything I’ve done on this blog. But folks keep offering to pay me to put their ads on this blog. I wonder: am I being too prudish? Presumably the more money I make blogging, the more I’ll blog.

So let me ask you all: how many readers would think less of me or my writings if had a special Ads sidebar, but promised that ads would not influence what I blogged? How selective should I be; am I implicitly “endorsing” the advertised products? And how much should I charge?