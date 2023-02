I’ll be in New York City this Tuesday evening 7-11p, at 60 West 23rd Street, Apt. 904. Katja Grace of Meteuphoric will atttend and my esteemed ex-co-blogger Eliezer Yudkowsky, now at Less Wrong, plans to join us later. Please join us if you can.

Added 29June: Meetup was great; thanks to all ~50 of you for coming, and to our hosts for hosting.