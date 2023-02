I’ll be speaking twice this January in New York City on my upcoming book The Age of Em:

January 6, 7pm, at Brooklyn Futurist Meetup, Geraldo’s Cafe in Brooklyn Law’s Feil Hall (1st Floor), 205 State Street, Brooklyn, $5.50 fee. (Video here)

January 7, 7pm, at NYC Junto, General Society Library, 20 West 44 Street, New York, free. (Slides here)