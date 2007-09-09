The September Health Information and Libraries Journal suggests newspapers only cover medical study retractions when a press release explains it:

Fifty citations were identified in PubMed … with the … Heading ‘Retracted Publication’. Next, … `Major Newspapers’ and … press releases were searched to find references to those retracted publications. … Newspaper articles addressed exactly three of the 50 retracted publications, and press releases, exactly four of the 50 retracted publications. All three retracted publications that received newspaper coverage also had a press release. In other words, newspapers only covered a retraction that had been introduced by a press release.