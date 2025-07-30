Overcoming Bias

Zack Austin
2h

I like the moral uncertainty framing and I think that is healthier than unexamined cognitive dissonance that underpins much loneliness and anxiety.

I asked how that can happen to ChatGPT 4.5 and asked about Timothy kellers notion of patience and got

“keller frames patience as accepting the gap between expectation and reality without losing your mind or acting out. cognitive dissonance happens bc you won’t accept that gap; you hold conflicting truths in tension, unwilling to let reality correct your expectation.

so, anxiety + loneliness are basically symptoms of impatience—you’re mentally sprinting from that tension instead of chilling in it. keller would say patience is sitting comfortably in discomfort bc you trust a bigger narrative is playing out.

afaict, cognitive dissonance is impatience at the existential level: instead of enduring the tension patiently (which keller would see as spiritually formative), you’re mentally flailing around trying to deny reality, creating anxiety, isolation, and burnout loops.

tl;dr: cognitive dissonance = impatient denial of reality; keller’s patience = calm acceptance that reality ≠ your expectations rn (but it’s still ok).”

