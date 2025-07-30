Ngram shows how often words and phrase are used in English books over time. “Diversity” has been rising steadily since 1960:
But different kinds rose at different times. First was “ecological diversity”, plausibly from environmentalism:
Next was “ethnic diversity”, plausibly combining racial and environmental concerns:
Soon after “multicultural” “cultural diversity”, via analogy to “biological diversity”:
More recently rose “gender diversity”:
Over this period, calls to attend to “ideological diversity” rose and fell several times:
I find no results re “diversity” tied to “morals” or “ethics”, but see “moral pluralism":
which tracks ideological diversity pretty well. (HT: Samuel Shiffman-Ackerman)
I like the moral uncertainty framing and I think that is healthier than unexamined cognitive dissonance that underpins much loneliness and anxiety.
I asked how that can happen to ChatGPT 4.5 and asked about Timothy kellers notion of patience and got
“keller frames patience as accepting the gap between expectation and reality without losing your mind or acting out. cognitive dissonance happens bc you won’t accept that gap; you hold conflicting truths in tension, unwilling to let reality correct your expectation.
so, anxiety + loneliness are basically symptoms of impatience—you’re mentally sprinting from that tension instead of chilling in it. keller would say patience is sitting comfortably in discomfort bc you trust a bigger narrative is playing out.
afaict, cognitive dissonance is impatience at the existential level: instead of enduring the tension patiently (which keller would see as spiritually formative), you’re mentally flailing around trying to deny reality, creating anxiety, isolation, and burnout loops.
tl;dr: cognitive dissonance = impatient denial of reality; keller’s patience = calm acceptance that reality ≠ your expectations rn (but it’s still ok).”