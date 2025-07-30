Ngram shows how often words and phrase are used in English books over time. “Diversity” has been rising steadily since 1960:

But different kinds rose at different times. First was “ecological diversity”, plausibly from environmentalism:

Next was “ethnic diversity”, plausibly combining racial and environmental concerns:

Soon after “multicultural” “cultural diversity”, via analogy to “biological diversity”:

More recently rose “gender diversity”:

Over this period, calls to attend to “ideological diversity” rose and fell several times:

I find no results re “diversity” tied to “morals” or “ethics”, but see “moral pluralism":

which tracks ideological diversity pretty well. (HT: Samuel Shiffman-Ackerman)