Daniel Melgar
Adam Smith wrote about being “loved and lovely” in his Theory of Moral Sentiments. Smith was writing about the two halves of self-esteem—being self-efficacious and being worthy of admiration. I think that men of dominance and rank pursue being loved with different views of self-esteem.

The men of dominance don’t understand the second half (being lovely); they are driven by only power for its own sake. The men of rank want both parts but only some truly deserve to be loved and to be found lovely. Most view their rank as the actual value or object of their journey. Only a select few accept their rank as a deserved status, a byproduct of their admirable works.

Many men of prestige will only be known by a small number of people (their families, friends and local communities). Some get elevated to a rank, not by design or intention, but by the insistence of those who admire their values. Some will never fully appreciate how important their lives were and are to not only the smallest group but to the world—How many great parents are responsible for producing good human beings who go on to advance their local communities and by extension the greater society.

Juraj
Rank is dominance status - the behavior of others is changed by the threat of causing harm (costs). It is based on submission of the other party in the hope of avoiding costs, in this case not using muscles or weapons but an institution = by a membiont organized gang of people. "Rank" creates sub-ordinates exactly like other forms of dominance status. People do not openly strive for it as they do not openly pursue other forms of dominance - it was penalized for a very long time . Cultural hierarchical structures, such as organizations, confer dominance &prestige status on the individuals who fill them. Prestige status can be also inter personally transferred thanks to money:

"126. Money enables the transfer of personal prestige status to non-human structures - organizations and institutions (culture membionts) that use money for self-sustenance and replication. Similarly, dominance status is transferred from individuals to rank or function in an organization" https://www.jurajkarpis.com/moneyisstatusmemory/

