The August Journal of Financial Economics reports that large traders tend to compensate for the fact that "security analysts tend to bias stock recommendations upward, particularly if [the analyst is] affiliated with the underwriter." But "small traders, instead, follow recommendations literally.

So to help you small investors, I’ve made a handy guide. If the analyst is not affiliated with those pushing the stock:

When the analyst says "strong buy", you should buy.

When the analyst says "buy", you should hold.

When the analyst says "hold", you should sell.

If the analyst is affiliated with those pushing the stock: