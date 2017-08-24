My TED/TEDx Talks
My TED video on Age of Em is finally out:
As you can see, the TED folks do great at video editing. I’m hoping this will attract more viewers than the 67K of my first TEDx talk on ems 4 years ago, and the 48K of my TEDx on the Great Filter 3 years ago. As I said back in May:
The TED community seems to come about as as close as I can realistically expect to my ideal religion.
I also have a great TEDx video on Elephant in the Brain: recorded just 3 weeks later:
Added 25 Aug: 280K views of my TED video in the first day!