Last month I visited Universidad Francisco Marroquín in Guatemala and gave a series of talks and interviews. The two interviews are available, in high definition video:

An 11 minute interview with Luis Figueroa, on medicine.

A 70 minute interview with Carlisle Johnson, on everything.

This second interview is by far the most far ranging interview I’ve ever had or likely will ever have, out of 200 media mentions. Quite a credit to Mr. Johnson.