To encourage people to sign up for cryonics, I've offered to debate influential bloggers on the subject. Spurred by recent successes, and failures, I'll up the ante:

I hereby offer to talk for one hour on any subject to anyone who can show me they've newly signed up for cryonics. You can record the conversation, publish it, and can sell your time to someone else.

Yes, I know, this may not exactly be a huge incentive to most people, but its what I have to offer.

Added: The Blogging Heads TV folks are interested in a cryonics debate, if that tips any of you influential bloggers over the line.