Isha Yiras Hashem
11h

This is great. But it's not a complaint! It's an observation.

Phil Getts
4hEdited

" The arts are the other main area of life where specialists poorly justify their specific actions in terms of the usual area purposes. So if the arts are mostly about showing off personal abilities, and abilities to judge such abilities, likely so is academia."

I think you're being unfair to the arts. Art that was designed to be clearly justifiable in terms of its social purposes is propaganda, not art, and we have far too much of that presently. IMHO good art poses a question the artist doesn't know how to answer, If something /has/ an answer, it should be explained in an essay. Art is for the things we can't yet explain, which makes it inherently hard to justify other than by saying "It feels important to me".

It's possible to create art that is socially useful, but it's hard to do so on purpose. There are examples: Huckleberry Finn, Guernica. But the harder you try to make socially useful art, the more you make propaganda instead of art.

I'm not saying propaganda is always bad! But the priors are strong.

PS- I also don't think artists make things mostly to show off their abilities. You make what comes to you. This is even more true of modern and contemporary art, in which showing skill is a major faux pas. I think it's mostly musical /performers/ of certain genres who show off, e.g., violinists, opera singers, keyboardists, jazz performers.

