Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Ajit Banergzy's avatar
Ajit Banergzy
3d

You are doing pretty well Mr Hanson. Polymarket et al have brought your ideas to life and will get hopefully mainstream sooner than later.

Hopefully, while you are still alive, your "Vote on values, but bet on beliefs" stuff gets implemented in some decentralised American city.

YOU MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE, REST ASSURE FUTURE LEADERS WILL QUOTE TWEET YOU A LOT.

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
3d

My condolences, Robin.

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