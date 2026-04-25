Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Matt's avatar
Matt
2d

What are the trials we’ve seen recently that you mention?

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
Carlos's avatar
Carlos
6h

I am sorry professor, but it was actually a terrible idea, because it would be a market that predicts its own result.

Imagine a market where there are two notes, A and B, and a gram of gold is paid to the winner, that is, the one that trades higher on a specific day. In that case, you have nothing but a bidding war.

The whole point of predicition markets is that they predict an external event, that which the market participants cannot manipulate.

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