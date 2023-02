Eliezer and I posted last fall on cryonics, and someone connected with the cryonics firm Alcor recently told us that 7-8 recent signing-up customers, a notable fraction of the total, mentioned Eliezer, I, or these posts! OB reader Fortune Elkins was apparently also instrumental.

I'm proud to have had some influence, though it is still sad that the numbers are so low that our modest effort could make such a difference. I'll post more on cryonics soon.