Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Robin Hanson
10h

I added a bit on sex to the post.

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Dave92f1
1d

From Wikipedia: "There is scholarly debate on the extent of William Warren Bartley's influence on [The Fatal Conceit[4] Officially, Bartley was the editor who prepared the book for publication once Hayek fell ill in 1985. However, the inclusion of material from Bartley's philosophical point of view and citations that other people provided to Bartley[5] have led to questions about how much of the book was written by Hayek and whether Hayek knew about the added material. Bruce Caldwell thinks the evidence "clearly points towards a conclusion that the book was a product more of [Bartley's] pen than of Hayek's. ... Bartley may have written the book".[6]"

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