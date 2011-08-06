More evidence that we tend to be less truth-oriented in far mode:

[Researchers] found participants were more persuaded to change their opinion after receiving concrete, detailed messages from a spatially near rather than distant source. These results fit well with recent [Near-Far] work on distancing and persuasion, which found that persuasion was highest when participants experienced a small (as opposed to large) amount of distance and received low-level, concrete (rather than high-level, abstract) persuasive messages. …

[Researchers] found that participants were less affected and less likely to seek information about a potential unpleasant truth (e.g., missing an opportunity on the stock market) when it concerned a distant rather than near situation (i.e., foreign vs. local company). (more)